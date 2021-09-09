In the political world, perception is reality. Not only must you be above reproach, but you must also give the appearance of being above reproach.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has failed that test after firing the only two physicians who serve on the state’s Health Care authority governing board after they opposed his plan to outsource Medicaid.
To be clear, the governor appointed both of the physicians, and it is within his bounds to release them. However, it doesn’t look good. The appearance is that he is wreaking vengeance on two appointees who did not toe his line to use backdoor administrative rules to outsource the state’s Medicaid program.
The Medicaid issue has been a thorn to the governor. He believes very strongly in managed care; however, physicians and health care professionals as well as legislators, have not been convinced that managed care is the best option. Those who are concerned about managed care have experience with such a system several years ago that did not work out well.
As much as the governor disagrees, he has not been able to convince those stakeholders that his plan would achieve the outcomes we need in Oklahoma with Medicaid expansion. The Oklahoma Supreme Court has also ruled that the Health Care Authority does not have the authority to implement a managed care plan for the state’s Medicaid system.
It’s disappointing that Stitt chose to dismiss the only two physicians who served on the board. Physicians have medical expertise that the Health Care Authority needs. Entrepreneurs, not so much.
Those with concerns about these recent actions are right to be critical that it sends a negative signal to other professionals who would be appropriate experts to serve government agency boards, but would be hesitant to make decisions based on their expertise for fear they will be fired for not going with the governor’s wishes.
A good leader doesn’t need to have “yes” people around him or her to be successful. The governor is hindering his own political leadership success by appearing to create echo chambers in state agencies, and he’s making it harder to get experts with professional experience to serve in his administration.
