Christians around the world fill church pews on Easter Sunday, April 9, to participate in one of the most holy and important celebrations of the liturgical year. Although every Sunday presents opportunities to share in the word of God, Easter Sunday is an especially significant date on the Christian calendar.
The Enid News & Eagle is publishing an Easter Services guide in today’s paper. The guide includes a list of churches, their Easter week service times, and also devotional messages from local pastors.
We invite readers to spend some time looking over the guide, and keep it handy over the next couple of weeks as we celebrate the Easter season.
Cindy Allen, publisher
