ENID, Okla. — Early voting for the sales tax proposal to fund expansion and renovation of Garfield County Detention Facility will be Thursday and Friday, May 4-5, 2023.
Voters can go to Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday to vote early. Regular precincts will not be open during early voting, but will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday on election day.
The proposal, which Garfield County commissioners adopted and approved March 6, calls for a 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, increase to the county sales tax rate for 15 years to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of Garfield County Detention Facility.
If passed, the tax would fund expanding the jail by 82 beds in dormitory-style housing, adding 16,000 square feet and renovating part of the current 45,000-square-foot building. Medical, administrative and visitation spaces also would be built, as well as a space for educational and religious programs.
In addition, about $2.7 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds would be used for the work.
A previous proposal, calling for a 20-year period, failed in August 2022.
The current sales tax for the jail, which is 0.25% out of the overall county’s 0.35%, was approved by voters in 2002 to build the current facility and will continue until 2033. The tax to be consider in this election would be an additional tax.
