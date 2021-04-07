Region 2 Juco Tournament
NEO 66, CONNORS 63
NEO 33 33 — 66
Connors 34 29 — 63
NEO — Konstantynovskyi 15, Camara 11, Redding 11, Graves 10, Moore 9, Gonzales 6, Franklin 2, Williams 2
Connors — Cain 22, Mike 12, Harris 9, Tillman 9, Ealy 6, Alexander 5
NOC TONKAWA 94, ARK. BAPTIST 50
Arkansas Baptist 18 32 — 50
NOC Tonkawa 50 44 — 94
Arkansas Baptist — Hunter 12, Fletcher 10, Dalcour 8, Greene 8, Collins 5, Jones 3, Mayo 2, Smith 2
NOC Tonkawa — Lederer 28, Wilson 12, Ray 11, McLean 9,Morgan 8, Goodlow 7, Berry 6, Sesberry 6, Crawford 5, Grisby 2
