Garber Tournament
GARBER 12, PC-HUNTER 10
PC-Hunter (10)00 0 — 10 6 0
Garber 171 3 — 12 14 3
WP — David Nagel. LP — McGrath. PC-Hunter — McGrath, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; Garcia, 2 runs scored; Kerr, 2 RBI; Ensminger, 2 RBI. Garber — J. Martin, 3-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run scored; S. Martin, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, double, home run, 5 RBI; Steinert, 3-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; Bennett, 2 runs scored; Nease, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; David Nagel, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored
OBA 6, RINGWOOD 5
Ringwood 000 151 — 5 8 4
OBA 002 031 — 6 8 3
WP — Jett Cheatham. LP — Wallace. Ringwood — Weathers, 2-for-3, double; Baker, double; Conway, double, 3 RBI; Pape, double. OBA — C. Colby, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, double and triple; Cheatham, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, triple, 2 RBI
OBA 12, KREM-HILLSDALE 4
OBA 703 2 — 12 7 1
K-H 130 0 — 4 6 4
WP —Boydstun, LP — Stewart. OBA — C. Colby, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored, RBI; Bergdall, 3 RBI, triple; Jett Cheatham, 2 RBI; J. Colby, 2 runs scored; Jud Cheatham, 2-for-2, 2 RBI. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Henry, 2 RBI; Stewart, 2-for-3
RINGWOOD 14, BLACKWELL 7
Blackwell 07x — 7 1 4
Ringwood (13)1x — 14 6 1
WP — R. Schmidt. LP — Goodenough. Blackwell — Wilson, double. Ringwood — Meyer, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored,double, 3 RBI; Baker, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, home run, 2 RBI; Weathers, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Schmidt, 2 runs scored, RBI; Wallace, 2 runs scored; Greb 2 runs scored
Friday’s schedule
At Garber — Lomega vs. Garber, 10 a.m.; Fairview vs. Lomega, Noon; Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Fairview, 2 p.m.; Covington-Douglas vs. Pond Creek-Hunter, 4; Garber vs. Covington-Douglas, 6
At Kremlin-Hillsdale — Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. Ringwood, 10 a.m.; Ringwood vs. St. Mary’s JV, Noon; Blackwell vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 2; St. Mary’s JV vs. OBA, 4; OBA vs. Blackwell, 6
