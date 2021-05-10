Hannah Appleton will be unique among the incoming freshman class at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
She signed a NCAA Division II letter of intent to throw the shot and discus for the Rangers, who had earlier awarded her a scholarship to play the clairnet in NWOSU's marching and concert bands.
“I think that would be very unusual, but Hannah can do it,'' said Drummond coach Devon Schafer, who coached her in both track and basketball.
Appleton will be playing at both football and basketball games as well as concerts. She been accepted to NWOSU before receiving the scholarships.
“This was an extra,'' said Appleton about the dual scholarships. “I'm going to be super busy. I know this is unusual.''
Schafer commended Appleton's work ethic before she signed the letter in front of the school's student body at the Drummond gym.
“I've seen her work in a lot of things,'' he said. “She always went above and beyond … that's how you get to this place where you are in front of the student body getting money paid to you for your hard work.
“She did anything I asked her to do, but she put in the extra work and the extra hours and now it's paying off.''
Appleton had a season-best throw of 90-9 in the discus to finish eighth at Saturday's Class A state meet at Cherokee. She was 10th in the shot put with a 30-1 ½. Her best throw was a 32-9.
NWOSU was the only school she seriously considered.
“I'm very excited to go off to this new adventure,'' Appleton said. “I liked the feel of Northwestern. It's small and homey and everyone is super nice. It's a good place to start.''
She will be coached by ex-University of Oklahoma coach Jill Lancaster, who has 30-plus years of college experience.
“She is awesome,'' Appleton said.
Appleton had participated in track since the eighth year, but she said this was the first year that she felt she was competitive. She received additional coaching from ex-Oklahoma State product Wayne Hallmark.
“I reached out for the extra help,'' she said. “Coach Hallmark helped me a lot. I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for him,''
While pleased to have her best throw in the discus at state, Appleton said she wished “she could have done better.''
Appleton said she hasn't any any major goals yet at NWOSU except “to be succesful.''
She is looking eventually to throw 50 feet in the shot put and 145 feet in the discus.
“It's going to help that I can concentrate on track full time,'' she said. “They are going to teach me how to throw the hammer and the javelin and I'm excited to learn that.''
She is confident of making the jump from Class A to NCAA Division II both academically and athletically.
“I don't think there will be much of a difference except it being a college,'' Appleton said. “NWOSU has that homey feeling like it is here. I will be OK.''
“I think it will be perfect for her,'' Schafer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.