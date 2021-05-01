Class B Regional
At Asher
Losers bracket finals
DRUMMOND 24, MAYSVILLE 2
Maysville 000 02 — 2 3 1
Drummond (13) (10) 0 1x — 24 16 0
WP — Ehardt, 2 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks. Drummond — B. Longpine, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; A. Longpine, 3-for-3, 4 runs scored, double, home run, 6 RBI; King, 2-for-2, 4 runs scored; Salinas, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI, double; Kapke, 1-for-1, 3 runs scored; Norris, 1-for-1; K. Arnold, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, 4 RBI, double; Ehardt, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Donaldson, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, RBI; Jimenez, run scored; Skinner, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI
Championship
ASHER 9, DRUMMOND 4
Drummond 040 000 0 — 4 9 2
Asher 103 104 x — 9 12 0
WP — Alexander, 6 innings, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — K. Arnold, 5 1/3 innings, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks. Drummond — B. Longpine, 2-for-4, RBI; A. Longpine, 1-for-4, RBI; King, 1-for-3; Salinas, 1-for-4, run scored; Kapke, 1-for-2; K. Arnold, 1-for-3, run scored; Ehardt, 1-for-3, run scored; Donaldson, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI. Drummond — Kuhlman, 2-for-3, 4 runs scored, double
