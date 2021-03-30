LOOKEBA-SICKLES 16, DRUMMOND 1
Drummond 100 0 — 1 3 2
L-S 268 x — 16 5 0
LP — A. Longpine, 1 inning, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. Drummond — B. Longpine, run scored; Arnold, 1-for-2; King, 1-for-2, RBI; Kokojan, 1-for-1
The funeral services celebrating and honoring the life of Dick Hartling, 74, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
MEDFORD — The memorial services celebrating and honoring the life of Mark Bushnell, 68, of Medford are pending. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.EnidCremation.com.
ENID — Celebration of life service for Pat Blanton, 79, of Enid, will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Oakwood Christian Church. Arrangements are by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home & Crematory.
ENID — A Celebration of Life for Dennis Dean Wanzer, age 66, of Enid, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans.
