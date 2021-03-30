LOOKEBA-SICKLES 16, DRUMMOND 1

Drummond 100 0 — 1 3 2

L-S 268 x — 16 5 0

LP — A. Longpine, 1 inning, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. Drummond — B. Longpine, run scored; Arnold, 1-for-2; King, 1-for-2, RBI; Kokojan, 1-for-1

