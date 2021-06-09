Downtown Enid is set to move to the next level, leaders said Wednesday.
Main Street Enid Executive Director Natalie Beurlot said over the last couple of decades, the city’s downtown area has grown to where buildings’ upper floors can be developed for further living and visiting.
“When you start developing upper floors and allowing places to live in your downtown,” Beurlot said, “your downtown can thrive.”
While many downtown Enid buildings have upper floors, not many have been developed, Beurlot said. For example, many second stories don’t have working sprinkler systems, which can be costly to install.
Main Street Enid and its state Main Street center will co-host a two-day workshop next week at Stride Bank Center on the basic steps of upper-floor living and renovation — like how to recoup on that costly sprinkler installation.
Registration ends Friday for the workshop, which Main Street had to cancel last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many attending are from other cities’ Main Street programs, Beurlot said.
“Now I just think it’s gonna be bigger and better, give us more time to plan and get the right people and provide the right information,” she said.
On Tuesday afternoon, attendees will learn the basics on fire code and egress from Enid Fire Marshal Ken Helms, legalities and property management.
Following a panel discussion and Q&A, a reception will be held at Cherokee Ranch Land and Cattle Co., with provided appetizers and finger food. Attendees will also tour both of downtown Enid’s breweries.
On Wednesday morning, following a development case study from architect Joshua Conkel, attendees will then tour two downtown buildings — the undeveloped upper floor of Lynn Smith’s building at 222 W. Randolph, and the fully furnished floor in the building at 117 N. Grand, currently being sold by Cecilia Holle through Nicholas Residential.
Beurlot said 35 people have already signed up for the workshop, which is free and open to anyone from the public who aren’t Main Street members.
To register online, go to www.okmsf.org/upper-floor-training.
