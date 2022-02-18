Police have identified a clerk who was killed in a robbery at Maine Street Mini Mart, 1602 E. Maine, in the early morning hours Friday.
Kristopher Osburn, 34, was shot around 2:24 a.m., according to Enid Police Department. Responding officers performed life-saving efforts, but medical personnel who arrived on the scene pronounced Osborn dead.
A person fueling a vehicle called 911 after seeing three men enter the store and then hearing gunshots, according to Enid police. The caller fled the scene after hearing the gunshots.
Minutes later, another person called 911 after going into the store and finding money, cigarettes and cigars scattered near the entrance. That caller also left the store and went to EPD to talk to officers.
Detectives were called to the scene and spent all day Friday investigating and following up leads. Police have not yet released any information regarding potential suspects.
Police do not believe the shooting is related to any other past deadly shootings at the store.
Danial Glen Johnson was shot and killed in 2010 during a late-night robbery at the store. The murder remains unsolved.
Sirrikii M. Perry, 29, was killed in 2007 as he sat in a car at Maine Street Mini Mart. Jeremiah “Jeremy” Daniel Jamieson pleaded guilty to the shooting death and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole.
Anyone with information about this or any crime can call police at (580) 242-700 or text 847411 and the keyword EPDTIP. The case number for the shooting is 2022-1347.
