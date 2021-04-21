6A-4 standings

Team Dist. Overall

Edmond Memorial 12-2 22-6

Stillwater 10-4 21-8

Broken Arrow 10-4 20-6

Bartlesville 8-6 20-9

Enid 8-6 17-11

Sand Springs 5-9 11-17

Putnam City 3-11 12-19

Putnam City West 0-14 2-30

