6A-4 standings
Team Dist. Overall
Edmond Memorial 12-2 22-6
Stillwater 10-4 21-8
Broken Arrow 10-4 20-6
Bartlesville 8-6 20-9
Enid 8-6 17-11
Sand Springs 5-9 11-17
Putnam City 3-11 12-19
Putnam City West 0-14 2-30
ENID — Services for Agnes M. Cummings, 91-year-old Enid resident, are currently pending with Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. www.enidwecare.com/.
ENID — Marcus D. Stricklin-Rice, age 9, of Enid passed away April 21, 2012, in Integris Bass Baptist Hospital. A Celebration of Life Service is pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
June 10, 1950 - January 5, 2021 A private, family memorial for Robert P. "Rob" Melton will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, Alva, Ok. at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at the Pond Creek Cemetery in Pond Creek, Ok. The service and graveside will be live…
