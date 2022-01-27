Tournament District Pairings
Class A
All first round games Feb. 11; finals, Feb. 12
Area I
Main area site: Stride Bank Center, Enid
At Arapaho-Butler (1) — Girls, 6:30, Cheyenne-Reydon vs. Thomas; winner vs. Arapaho-Butler, Boys, 8, Thomas vs. Cheyenne; winner vs. Arapaho-Butler
At Frontier (2) — Girls, 6:30, OBA vs. Covington-Douglas; winner vs. Frontier. Boys, 8, Frontier vs. Covington-Douglas; winner vs. OBA
At Texhoma (3) — Girls, 6:30, Mooreland vs. Texhoma; winner vs. Turpin. Boys, 8, Turpin vs. Mooreland; winner vs. Texhoma
At Drummond (4)— Girls, 6:30, Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Waukomis; winner vs. Drummond. Boys, 8, Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Waukomis; winner vs. Drummond
At Seiling (5) — Girls, 6:30, Ringwood vs. Canton; winner vs. Seiling. Boys, 8, Canton vs. Ringwood; winner vs. Seiling
At Garber (6) — Girls, 6:30, Pioneer vs. Prue; winner vs. Garber. Boys, 8, Pioneer vs. Prue; winner vs. Garber
At Cherokee (7) — Girls, 6:30, Cherokee vs. Woodland; winner vs. Laverne. Boys, 8, Cherokee vs. Woodland; winner vs. Laverne
At Vici (8) — Girls, 6:30, Vici vs. Fargo-Gage-Fort Supply; winner vs. Shattuck. Boys, 8, Shattuck vs. Fargo-Gage-Fort Supply; winner vs. Vici
Class B
At Beaver (1) — Girls, Feb. 10, 6:30, Aline-Cleo vs. Boise City; 8, Beaver vs. Tyrone. Feb. 12, 6:30, Championship. Boys, Feb. 11, 6:30, Tyrone vs. Beaver; 8, Aline-Cleo vs. Boise City. Feb. 12, 8, Championship
At Hammon (2) — Girls, Feb. 11, 6:30, Leedey vs. Sharon-Mutual; winner vs. Hammon. Boys, Feb. 11, 8, Hammon vs. Sharon-Mutual; winner vs. Hammon
At Indiahoma (3) — Girls, Feb. 11, 6:30, Indiahoma vs. Gracemont; winner vs. Corn Bible Academy. Boys, Feb. 11, 8, Gracemont vs. Corn Bible Academy; winner vs. Indiahoma
At Forgan (4) — Girls — Feb. 10, 6:30, Yarbrough-Hardesty vs. Buffalo; 8, Felt vs. Forgan, Feb. 12, Championship, 6:30. Boys — Feb. 11, 6:30, Yarbrough-Hardesty vs. Buffalo; 8, Felt vs. Forgan. Championship — 8 p.m. Feb. 12
At Mountain View-Gotebo (5) — Girls — Feb. 10, 6:30, Okeene vs. Geary; 8, Sweetwater vs. Mountain View-Gotebo. Championship, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Boys — Feb. 11, 6:30, Mountain View-Gotebo vs. Sweetwater; 8, Geary vs. Okeene. Championship, 8 p.m. Feb. 12.
At Arnett (6) — Girls, Feb. 10, 6:30, Arnett vs. Cimarron; 8, Goodwell vs. Waynoka. Championship 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Boys, Feb. 11 — 6:30, Goodwell vs. Arnett; 8, Cimarron vs. Waynoka. Championship, 8 p.m. Feb. 12
At Kremlin-Hillsdale (7) — Girls, Feb. 10 — 6:30, Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. Billings; 8, DCLA vs. Shidler. Championship, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 12. Boys — Feb. 11 — 6:30, Shidler vs. DCLA; 8, Billings vs. Kremlin-Hillsdale. Championship, 8 p.m. Feb. 12
At Timberlake (8) — Girls, Feb. 10 — 6:30, Balko vs. Timberlake; 8, Medford vs. Burlington. Championship, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Boys — Feb. 11 — 6:30, Timberlake vs. Medford; 8, Burlington vs. Balko. Championship, 8 p.m. Feb. 12
Area II
At Dover (1) — Girls, Feb. 11, 6:30, Fort Cobb-Broxton vs. Oilton; winner vs. Dover. Boys, Feb. 11, 8, Oilton vs. Dover; winner vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton
At Coyle (2) — Girls, Feb. 10, 6:30, Coyle vs. Wesleyan Christian; 8, Macomb vs. Butner. Championship, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. Boys, Feb. 11, 6:30, Coyle vs. Macomb; 8, Butner vs. Wesleyan Christian. Championship, 8 p.m. Feb. 12
At Lomega (3) — Girls, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m., Mulhall-Orlando vs. Agra; winner vs. Lomega. Boys, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., Agra vs. Mulhall-Orlando; winner vs. Lomega
At Paden (4) — Girls, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m., Oaks Mission vs. Carney; winner vs. Paden. Boys, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., Carney vs. Oaks Mission; winner vs. Paden.
