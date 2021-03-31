United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma executive director Dan Schiedel sees his organization's purpose as “taking care of folks and helping people, giving them a hand up instead of a hand out.''
He knows that first hand as a one-time runaway teenager, dropout and an alcoholic. He would eventually go to college in his late 20s.
“I thank God there were United Way agencies that helped me through my trying times,'' Schiedel said. “You don't understand it unless you have gone through it. I don't share much about it, it's part of my past, but all those experiences that I had as a youth and young adult helped me become a better executive director.
“As someone who understands other peoples pflights and challenges, I'm hopeful that I can be of assistance to them, not only personally but more of a congreational largeer impact through our partner agencies.''
Schiedel saw the United Way impact after conducting an organizatnal class at Tyson Foods.
An employee there told Schiedel of how he was once homeless but was able to use services such as the Salvation Army where he was able to find an apartment and a vehicle and a job.
“His life was turned around,'' Schiedel said. “In my work, I've heard other great testimonies about how people's lives hve been impacted and changed.''
There are 15 local agencies that worked with the United Way — Booker T. Washington Community Center, Catholic Charities of the Archdioceses of Oklahoma City, Cimarron Council of the Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross serving Northwest Oklahoma, Community Development Support Association (CDSA), Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Loaves and Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, Thayne A. Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Enid and North Central Oklahoma (RSVP), the Salvation Army, YWCA of Enid and Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
It serves not only Enid and Garfield County, but 17 counties overall going down I-35 to Kingfisher and through the Panhandle.
The parent agencies make applications for financial assistance that total up to $1 million-plus, Schiedel said. He estimates the local United Way can handle “a little more than half of that.''
“Hopefully, in the next couple of years we can change some of our stratgies and be more efficient and effective and generate more revenue and income to help support these agencies.''
The United Way was able to meets its fundraising goal for 2020-21 but it was difficult.
Normally, United Way would get anywhere from 70 to 80 percent from employees from participating companies. With jobs being either lost or wages reduced because of Covid, Schiedel had to depend more on donations from major donors.
Campaign chairs Kyle and Alex Williams were able to secure just over $200,000 matching funds. The UW received a $25,000 grant from ADM for food pantries and banks. Mid-Continent helped with laundry and hand soap and other santiation supplies to distibute through churches and food banks.
Food banks such as Loafes and Fishes had an 114 percent increase in food distribution. To offset the costs, a number of donors raised $127,000 for additional Covid relief.
The UW supplied some 25,000 masks through non-profits and churches. They set up a Covid communciations group that included the city of Enid, the Enid Public Schools, local hospitals, Garfield County Health Department, law enforcement and Garfield County Emergency Management that meets every Monday “just to touch base.''
“We have a wonderful community that has been so supportive of taking care of folks, Schiedel said.
A “lot of qualitive and quantive analysis goes into who gets what.
There are site visits to the partner agencies to see how they are using the funds. They will talk with the CEOs, board members and staff. All of that is included in Schiedel's report whether they are meeting the mission goals.
A budget allocation committee made up of volunteers will take in consideration from the reports. They will sit down and use a long-time formula to rank the needs of each agency.
That committee makes it recommendations to the executive committee and board which has the final approval.
If additional funds are available, the UW has granted one-time venture grants to be used for a specific purpose. Because of the Covid crisis, none of those grants were given out this year.
To add to the challenge, many of the fundraisers used by both the United Way and the agencies were canceled this year. Those fundraisers can generate anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000.
“We actually gave out more money to our partner agencies than we did last year,'' Schiedel said. “We tried to focus the additional funds on where they would have the greatest impact.''
The Enid YMCA needs funds for the women's shelter, for example. There are funds needed for youth education.
“We try to be more pro active than reactive,'' Schiedel said. “We want to invest in the preventive. We hope to see them have a better quality of life where they will not need the services provided by a lot of non-profits and other agencies.''
The fundraising was helped by a healthy stock market “where individuals have been more free to share their good fortune.''
The UW had to cancel its chili cookoff, which has netted a profit in the $25,000-$27,000 range in past years.
To help offset that, the UW will be hosting a Bacon bash April 23 on Indepedence and Maine, next to the Stride Bank Center. Instead of chili, cooks will be showing off their recipes for bacon items.
Hanor Farms is donating 25 pounds of bacon for each entry. Fifteen chefs have signed up but Schiedel hopes to have another five to 10 sign up. There will be $1,000 in cash prizes to the top five winners. Each chef will have 300 individual samples. Tickets are $10.
“We hope we can make a little bit of money off it and not lose money,'' Schiedel said. “We're still looking for sponsors. It usually takes time for an event like this to take off. This will be great for people, who love bacon.''
The UW was able to have its annual golf fundraisers last September. Schiedel said that raised $30,000 but wants to generate $60,000 ths year.
“We're hoping to have every golf cart being used,'' he said.
The United Way will participate again in the National Day of Kindness. Because it would fall on a Saturday (Nov. 13), it's being moved to Nov. 12 locally.
“Everybody likes to get out of the office on a Friday and be kind to folks, whether it's providing a meal through the Drive Thur or providing resources such as towels, hygine kits, food or whatever,'' Schiedel said.
Stuart Nissan donated a fan last year to Youth and Family Services to help teenagers get to work or to other locations. Mid-Continent donated soap and liquid detergent to 256 day care centers across the area through CDSA.
“That day is focused on letting our neighbors reach out to help people every day. You get a lot of people involved. It's a wonderful time to do it just before the holidays.''
Schiedel came to the United Way in 2017 after running the Oklahoma Educational Televison Authority for four years. He had taught at Rogers State in Claremore and worked for public TV in Wyoming, Springfield, Mo., and Vermillion, S.D. He has a bachelors and a masters degree from the University of South Dakota.
He had “wanted to do something different'' after his father died in 2016. He waited “on God for five months'' before he got a call from Enid School Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd inquiring if he was interested in the UW executive director's position.
“I feel like the community has adopted me and my family as a transplatee Enidnite. We had been praying to God to open the door to where he wanted me to be.''
Schiedel has tried to “be involved in just about everything'' to build a foundation of support in the community.
“You need to be understand the heart of the community, whether it's education or the ministerial alliance … all the different things that tie the community together. It all entertwains in some way. You try to help as many people as you can.''
Schiedel said the agencies have done a good job of helping people whether it's checking on shut ins to make sure they have food and medical attention. The CDSA has impacted prenatal care and created a diaper bank and helped with parental literacy.
The BTW Center provides mentoring services.
The RSVP looks after seniors. Youth and Family Services provide a support system for children and their families.
The Salvation Army has worked closely with Hope Outreach and Forgotten Ministeries and Street Outreach Services for the homeless or unsheltered.
“Cheryl Ezzell does a super job at the CDSA,'' Schiedel said. “She and her staff have been very sensitive and very thoughtful. The unsheltered coalition meets monthly to touch base and provide services until they are no longer unsheltered.''
The UW has worked with other agencies such as 211 to provide informaton for the needy. They are the lifeline for those who might be homeless and don't know where to turn. The 211 directory lists all the agencies and churches.
“We get calls every day from different sorts,'' Schiedel said.
Schiedel has to be both administrator and fundraiser having just one assistant.
“You're juggling things all the time,'' he said. “You drop one thing and then pick up another. It's a challenge. Covid hits and it's what do you do next? I thank God that we have been really organized with all of our agencies to be able to be responsive to that.''
Fundraising is a year-round process.
Because of Covid, fundraising continued for 2020-21 until March. Now it's time to start 2021-22.
“It's non-stop,'' Schiedel said.
