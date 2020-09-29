ENID, Okla. — Enid High School graduate Kyle Dillingham will perform in his former hometown at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom, according to Spectra Venue Management.
Tickets go on sale Friday for the Fall Homecoming Concert featuring Kyle Dillingham with Horseshoe Road and are available at the Stride Bank Center box office or at (855) 849-3643 (855-TIX-ENID). Meet and greet tickets are $25, premium seating tickets are $15 and general admission tickets are $10.
Dillingham, now of Oklahoma City, started playing the violin when he was 9 years old. While in high school, he was featured twice on Nashville's Grand Ole Opry and had performed with legends Roy Clark and Hank Thompson. He later went on to receive his bachelor's degree in instrumental music performance from Oklahoma City University.
Dillingham has taken his music to more than 30 countries, earning him the title of Oklahoma's Musical Ambassador. As musical ambassador in residence at the University of Central Oklahoma, Dillingham uses his "musical diplomacy" to help develop and strengthen overseas partnerships for the university.
Collaborating with Edmond composer Callen Clarke, Dillingham premiered eight new works as part of a symphony orchestra project, and he has been soloist with the Taipei Symphony Orchestra, Amici New York Orchestra, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Enid Symphony Orchestra, Oklahoma City University Orchestra, UCO Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra and Oklahoma Community Orchestra.
Dillingham made in history in 2019 at the Grand Ole Opry with a debut performance by Kyle Dillingham on a Dolly Parton skateboard.
