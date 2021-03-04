Enid's Day Care Centers are living with Covid 19.
While they were hurt in the early stages, local day care centers are getting back to the pre-pandemic numbers.
Busy Bee Day Care's enrollment dropped by 25 percent in June, but when the city of Enid started to reopen, their numbers started to climb back/
Jamie Brooks, owner and director, said her facility is at 134.
"We're back to normal,'' she said. "We are thriving at this facility. We're at the maximum capacity.''
Busy Bee does not allow visitors or parents inside the facility.
"We're doing continuous cleaning, a lot of temperature checks and a lot of hand washing,'' Brooks said. "We haven't had any problems with the children. They are quite used to the temperature checks and the hand washing. We have always been implementing the guidelines contiously within the day.''
The facility uses anti-bacterial hand soap.
The 23 staff members supervise the children within the facility's eight room facility. Social distancing is practiced as much as possible.
"We just try to maintain the staff in the classrooms,'' Brooks said. "Sometimes it can be a challenge but by the grace of God, we have been doing very well.''
The staff does allow the kids to go outside, weather permitting.
"They enjoy the sunshine and fresh air,'' Brooks said.
Whether the children wear masks or not is up to the parents, Brooks said.
Naptime is still observed. Everyone has his or hers own cot, which are often cleaned and the sheets changed.
"We have to be careful about germs spreading,'' Brooks said. "We're giving all the glory to God. He has taken care of us. It's been great.''
Sandbox
The Sandbox has remained open all through the Covid 19 crisis. None of the children have come up with the virus, owner-director Shannon Hurst said.
Parents are asked to stay in the lobby and wear masks. There are temperature checks when the parent brings the child in and the child's hands are washed on their arrival.
"Our biggest problem has been parents having to stay in the lobby when they come in to pick up the child,'' Hurst said. "When everyone comes in, you want to make sure no one picks up any stuff or infect the kiddos.
Sandbox has 113 children enrolled, Hurst aid. At one point, the facility was down to 20. Hurst, who has a staff of 23, shuffled shifts to part-time "just to make it fair for everyone.''
"We have been succesful so far in holding it down,'' Hurst said. "We're sticking with our policies. We disinfect all the time, but we're doing more so now.
"You just have to be more aware of every surface we do. We have machines spraying all the rooms (7) nightly. If someone was in quarantine, we would shut that room down and spray every surface.''
Sandbox has practiced social distance. Hurst said the facility tries to keep each child far enough apart at nap time. She said DHS regulations are followed there.
"We were ready for that,'' Hurst said.
Hurst said the children do go outside when the weather is nice.
The facility had to cancel field trips. Hurst said it's been a challenge to keep the children from getting antsy and bored.
The facility is for children ages six weeks to 13. It is open at 5 a.m. A bus comes to the facility to transport children who are of school age.
"We made all of the changes back in April and we have continue to run it,'' Hurst said. "It's made it hard for parents relationship and staff relations but so far it's working.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.