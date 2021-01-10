JENKS, Okla. — Defending state champion Chance Davis claimed his second tournament championship of the season Saturday at the Larry Wilkey Invitational.
Davis, 15-1, received an injury default from Ponca City’s Gabriel Roland in the 170-pound final.
Davis, though, more than earned his championship as he had wins over two returning state placers (Jaxon Randall of Edmond North and Garrett Wells of Glenpool) as well as state qualifier Payton Thomas of Moore.
The tournament had a blind draw (no seedings), which made any championship even more prestigious, Enid coach Trent Holland said.
“He did a great job this weekend,’’ Holland said.
EHS had two fifths — Daigen Gibbens, 160 and Carlos Alvarado, 195. Gibbens pinned Kevin Lund of Glenpool in 1:19 for fifth, while Alvarado pinned Joe Stover of Westmore in 5:13. Johnny Villa, wrestling in his first tournament, was sixth at 182. He was pinned by Gatlin Wilson of Stillwater in 5:21 for fifth.
The Plainsmen had a combined record of 24-23 in the tournament. Zach Fortner (120) and Steven Brooks (138) had winning records of 3-2.
“I was definitely pleased with the way we wrestled,’’ Holland said. “I was real pleased with our underclassmen. Zach and Steven really came along. I look for big things from them. Carlos and Daigen wrestled well. Johnny is still trying to get his legs under him, but he still wrestled well.’’
Enid will travel to Yukon Tuesday for a dual and will host Putnam City for Senior Night on Thursday. They will go to the Sand Springs-Sapulpa Tournament next weekend.
“We feel pretty good,’’ Holland said.
