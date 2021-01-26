STILLWATER, Okla. — Enid had a couple of bright spots in a 65-16 loss to No. 5-ranked Stillwater Tuesday night.
Chance Davis pinned No. 3-ranked Dax Hughes in the first period at 170 pounds while Johnny Villa avenged an earlier loss to Gaitlin Wilson with a 14-4 major decision at 182.
Tyler Holland received a forfeit at 220 for Enid's other points.
"Chance has pretty well beaten everyone who is ranked,'' said EHS coach Trent Holland about the Plainsmen's defending state champion. He definitely deserves to be ranked No. 1. That was a big win for Johnny. That should help us seeding at regionals.''
Stillwater had eight falls, one technical fall, a major decision and a forfeit.
"They have a lot of talent on that team,'' said coach Holland. "Several kids are looking at OSU for recruitment.''
The loss dropped EHS to 3-7 in duals. Enid will be off until the regionals Feb. 12-13.
