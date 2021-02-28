OKLAHOMA CITY — Defending state champion Chance Davis, wrestling on an injured knee, went 2-2 at the Class 6A state wrestling tournament Saturday.
Davis started off with a technical fall over Jamie Watts of Midwest City, 16-1 in a feed-in match. Jaxon Randall of Edmond North, the Western Regional champion, major-decisioned Davis, 11-3 in the quarterfinals.
Davis pinned Jacen Jackson of Mustang in 1:22 in the consolation quarterfinals only to be pinned by Braden Anderson of Broken Arrow in 3:15 in the consolation semifinals. Anderson had pinned Davis at the regional semifinals.
Davis had forfeited his third-place match at last week’s Eastern Regionals as a precaution for the injury.
“It’s tough when you’re trying to wrestle when you’re injured,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “We were just trying to get him through, but things didn’t go our way. I have to admire his courage today.’’
Davis finished the season with a 30-5 record.
Teammate Johnny Villa fell to Connor Columbus of Yukon, 6-4 in sudden-victory overtime. Columbus won the match with a takedown after it was tied 4-4 in regulation.
Villa finished the season at 20-9.
Holland emphasized both wrestlers did well to qualify for state.
“I wouldn’t say it was a bad day for us,’’ he said. “It was just a day.’’
