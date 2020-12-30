GLENPOOL, Okla. — Enid's Chance Davis and Carlos Alvarado pinned their way to championships at the Glenpool Warrior Classic wrestling tournament Wednesday.
Davis pinned Cory Davis of Durant in 3:05 in the 170-pound finals. He had preceded that with falls of Trey Howard of McAlester in 55 seconds; Maverick Bolding of Glenpool in 2:28; Gavin Koehler of Union in 1:14; and Garrett Wells of Glenpool in 1:26.
Alvarado pinned Ada's Kohner Gallagher in 4:00 in the 195-pound finals. He earlier had falls over Jed Hampton of Jay in 4:50; Colby Torrant of Glenpool in 1:46; Kyler Bearpaw of Sapulpa in 5:07 and Creshaw Mayberry of Union in 54 seconds.
"It's great,'' said Enid coach Trent Holland about the two titles. "You always like to see that. They have kept improving but there are still things we have to work on.''
Daigen Gibbens was second at 182. He lost by a technical fall to Ramses Soto of Broken Arrow, 16-1 in the finals, but had reached the finals with a fall over Durant's Asa Pierce in 1:28; a 13-8 decision over Henry Martin of Broken Arrow and a fall over Micco Jones of Sapulpa in 3:28.
Enid finished fourth in the team competition with 153 points.
The Plainsmen go a third from Hector Perez, 106; fourths from Zach Fortner, 120 and Jonathan White, 145; fifths from Steven Brooks, 138; sixths from Mykel Woolsey; sevenths from Seth Melvin, 285; Kevin Ashline, 106 and Payton Zweifel, 113.
Perez pinned Korey Griffin of Glenpool in 5:33 for third. EHS had 30 falls on the day.
"I think we showed improvement from last time (Norman Tournament Dec. 19),'' Holland said. "I feel good about the adjustments we are making. We wrestled smart in a lot of matches. We're seeing improvement every time they step on the mat.''
The Plainsmen will begin their dual season on Tuesday when they host Edmond Santa Fe and Norman High School in the first duals ever at the new EHS gym. Action will start at 5 p.m.
