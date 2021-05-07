Ruben Daniels will have a full day when the Plainsmen and Pacers go to a Class 6A regional track meet at Ponca City Saturday.
EHS will be joined by the host Wildcats, Midwest City, Northwest Classen, Owasso, Putnam City West, Stillwater and Broken Arrow.
Daniels is set to run the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and run a leg of the 3,200 relay with Willie Johnson, Noah Voth and Brian Higbee.
He won the 1,600 and 3,200 at last week’s Oklahoma Big 8 Conference meet.
The top three finishers in each event will qualify for next week’s state championships. The next four best times, distances or heights statewide will receive at-large bids.
“He has been building toward this since I’ve had him in the fifth grade at McKinley,’’ said Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears.
Sears would like to see Daniels under 10 minutes in the 3,200 and go around 4:40 in the 1,600. Daniels will be shooting to go under two minutes in the 800. The 3,200 relay was second at conference (8:41.34).
“When that group comes out on the track, their competitive juices always come out,’’ Sears said.
J.J. Wheeler, the conference runner-up in the 110 high hurdles will be looking to go under 16 seconds, which should put him in the top three, Sears said.
Donovan Rieman is coming off a conference championship in the shot put (48-5 1/2). Sears said he is peaking at the right time.
Maxwell Smith, third at conference in the 400 (53.05) “has what it takes to get there (state),’’ Sears said.
Long jumper Connor Pyhtilla, who has gone as far as 19-4, could get in “if he can think one jump at a time … sometimes it just takes one to get there.’’
Erik Lewis, fifth at conference, is given a chance to qualify in the 100.
“We have seen everybody there except Owasso and Broken Arrow,’’ Sears said. “We feel like our heat can compate with their heat. I told my guys to have a good time and let the chips fall where they may be.’’
The Pacers are solid in the hurdles where Lauren Powell, Mya Rodriguez and Yeeun Lee were 1-2-3 in the 100 at conference. Rodriguez, Powell and Lee were 2-3-4 in the 300s.
“If they run like thy have been and be competitive, they have a good shot,’’ said EHS coach Steve Bloom.
Lauren Simpson should be contender in the long jump if she can equal or better her jump of 15-5 at conference.
Jayden Parker, who threw 82 feet at conference in the discus, is given a chacne to qualify as well.
Bloom said all four relays (400 and 800 — Powell, Briana Clayton, Avery Sampson and Rodriguez; 1600 – Sampson, Clayton, Sarah Hwong and Simpson; and 3,200 — Hwong, Sarah Bonebreak, Megan Poggenpohl and Christa Carr) all have a chance to qualify if they can get their handoffs down.
“Right now, you are not as concerned about the times as you are about running a smart race,’’ Bloom said. “If the wind is going to be as bad as it’s expected to be, it’s going to affect those races. You like to see a good time for sure, but you need tho run a smart race to get there. We feel like we have some kids who have a good shot.’’
