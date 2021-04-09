MIDWEST CITY — Ruben Daniels and Mya Rodriguez had big days for the Enid track teams at the Carl Albert Invitational on Friday.
Daniels was third in the 800 meters in 2:00.89 and second in the 1,600 in 4:42.13. He teamed with Brian Higbee, Noah Voth and Jared Lara to finish third in the 3,200 relay in 8:44.99.
Rodriguez continued her streak of scoring at every meet as she was fourth in the girls 100 hurdles in 18.57 and was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 52.63. Teammate Yeeun Lee was fifth in the 100 hurdles in 18.99.
“It was real tough competition,'' said Enid girls coach Steve Bloom. “Both Mya and Ruben ran well.''
Enid's next competition will be Tuesday at Ponca City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.