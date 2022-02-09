Are you naturally curious? Think about it.
I guess I am because I spent so much of my youth wondering about things ... everything.
My sister, Marianne, 18 months older than me, found something to explore every single day. We climbed trees, we played outside, we went to the spring and gathered polliwogs with Mother’s strainer to see if they would turn into frogs. We found something exciting every day.
Every day we picked flowers from the meadow across the road from our home. Mother always had a vase of fresh flowers on our dining room table for every meal. She also set a beautiful table for every meal. I don’t know what that had to do with being curious, but for us it was always a surprise how beautiful and exciting and appetizing it was to come in from chores, clean up and go to the table.
We loved watching birds. We could (and still can) name every bird that came every spring. Mother had many bird books so we read about their nesting habits and eating habits. And how long before the little eggs hatched. We would watch for hours while the parents flew every few minutes to feed their babies. What a joy it was.
I still feed birds and watch them eat. It is surprising how many birds we have in our yard hunting cover and food even in the dead of winter like we have been experiencing. I know those little birds say “thank you” at every beak-full.
Why is it that if a person tells us that there are 281,796,349,973 stars in the sky, we instantly believe them? But if we see a sign on a bench or gate that says “wet paint” we instinctively are compelled to touch it, even with one finger. Curiosity!
Why is it that nobody who loves to read is effective at cleaning an attic or book shelves?
And no one in their right mind will ask a cook to straighten the many shelves of cookbooks and sort them out and put them in a book sale. Curiosity, that’s why.
My sister loved to read everything all the time. She couldn’t even get out a cereal box without reading it all over. She read magazines while she churned butter. She read books while she took her bath. She read when she was going to sleep and when she was waking up. Her constant reading and curiosity paid off, as now she is a great doctor and they have to read a lot to keep up with the latest medicines and treatments. She was always very curious and will always be about everything.
I think we were just taught to be curious. When we gathered the milk cows from the pasture, we saw the other cattle and horses, and Daddy would ask us if any of them looked sick or nearing calving. We always knew because we were curious and observant.
When I was teaching those wonderful kids at Hillsdale Christian School, we went on field trips to Pawnee County to hunt fossils and go to Pawnee Bill’s Museum. Almost all the kids took their phones and/or tablets. Mean old Mrs. Goodrich would not allow them to use them on the trip over to Pawnee.
My reasoning was that if they were only going to look at their phones and other media, that they might as well have stayed home. I wanted them to see the countryside and observe the wheat fields and cattle grazing and new calves in the pastures. When we arrived in Pawnee, I allowed them to use their phones to take pictures. And on the way home I was more lenient. They didn’t really seem to mind after I explained about curiosity and how important it is to enjoying life.
Curiosity is present in meddlers and troublemakers. The story (joke) is told of a severe, sour-faced, tough-minded woman that complained to the county sheriff because several small boys were swimming nude in a stream near her house. She said they could hardly be seen from her porch, and the situation was disgraceful. The sheriff must do his duty and put a stop to this degrading practice. So the sheriff came to the site, found the boys and told them they must do their swimming upstream, far from the lady’s house.
After a few days, the sheriff received another call from the woman who was fretting about the boys and their uncouth swimming in the nude. The sheriff asked, “Haven’t they moved up-stream yet?” “Yes, they have moved, but if I go upstairs, I can see them from my bedroom windows,” the woman whined.
The sheriff visited the swimming site again and urged the boys to go still further up-stream. They went. But the complaints continued. The lady called the sheriff office and reported, “They’ve moved upstream, but I can still see them with my binoculars from the attic window.”
That joke/story is an example of peeping, prying, intrusive and interfering behavior, snooping, nosy and perverse curiosity. That is why people crowd into courtrooms for a sensational trial. When curiosity goes astray and becomes deranged, it expressed itself in mean inquisitiveness, in a craving to know the worst. Some are fascinated by gossip and desiring every sordid detail of an incident, and love to pass it on.
But curiosity has enabled scientists to find cures for polio, small- pox, measles and many, many other dreaded diseases. Their curiosity has saved many lives. Their curiosity and determination have produced many scientific discoveries, prosthetics, medicines and surgical techniques. We have all benefited by their discoveries and curiosities.
Stan is always curious about what I am going to cook, and he liked this recipe.
Sweet Spicy Pork Chops4 to 6 pork chops
1 large onion
1 bell pepper
1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon brown sugar
Brown pork chops in oil-sprayed skillet. Chop onions and bell peppers in large chunks. Place on top of pork chops and pour tomatoes over all. Sprinkle with salt and brown sugar. Place lid on skillet tightly and bake 45 minutes in 350-degree oven. Serve over cooked rice.
