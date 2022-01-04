Cunningham Photo
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Marcynne Huebner, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The funeral services celebrating and honoring the life of James Webber, 75, of Enid, will be held privately. Complete cremation care and services are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Linda Nichols, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Services honoring Ron Nepstad will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, January 10th, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Please share condolences at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The Memorial services celebrating and honoring Sarah Harmon, 22, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Enid, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Condolences may be shared at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
