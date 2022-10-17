Local author Joe Cummings recently presented the first copy of his new book, “Oklahoma Tall Tales Uncovered,” to Artist Harold T. Holden. The nationwide release is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2022 by History Press.
Cummings said, “These are all Enid stories researched with the help of local families.”
Holden encouraged Cummings to put his stories together in one book. Holden wrote the forward to the book and his nationally acclaimed portraits are included in the book. All of the stories are told in full with the pictures.
Stories included in the book are the three part series on the Bonnie and Clyde’s escapades, “The Three Skulls of Geronimo,” and “Public Enemy No. One,”
Cummings said, “This book represents six years of fun.”
Cummings has authored history articles for Oklahoma Today, Chronicles of Oklahoma, Texas Director, Enid Daily News and Eagle, and Stillwater News Press. He has a history podcast, Tall Tales Uncovered and has over 4 thousand followers. He earned a Bachelors and Masters at Oklahoma State University in English and a bachelors in funeral service from the University of Central Oklahoma in funeral services. Joe lives in Enid with his wife of 51 years, Becky. They have three children and seven grandchildren.
