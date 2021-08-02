Head coach: Brian Smith, 19th season
Lifetime record: 131-87 (all with Wildcats)
Last season: 9-3
2021 Schedule
Aug. 6 — Timberlake (home)
Sept. 3 — Medford (home)
Sept. 10 — Ringwood (away)
Sept. 17 — DCLA (away)
Sept. 24 — Waukomis (home)
Oct. 8 — Yale (home)
Oct. 14 — Barnsdall (away)
Oct. 22 — Garber (away)
Oct. 29 — Olive (home
Nov. 5 — Pioneer (away)
After being a perennial Class C team for many years, Covington Douglas played its first season in Class B in 2020 and finished first in B-7 after going 4-1 in district play.
The Wildcats lost by one possession in their opener to eventual Class C runner-up Timberlake,54-48, before going on an eight-game winning streak. They defeated district foes Barnsdall, Yale and Olive by 40 points or more in each game before losing to Pioneer in the regular season finale, 62-42.
The Wildcats made it to the second round of the playoffs after knocking off Depew 54-20. They were eliminated after falling to Dewar, who went on to win the Class B title.
Entering his 19th season at Covington-Douglas, Brian Smith said his team learned a lot from their first season since the move.
“Class B is obviously a tougher class week-to-week,” he said. “There’s not any weeks off where you can go in and play a subpar game and walk away with a victory. You better play your best game and you better be prepared on all phases of the game in order to compete and if you’re not you get exposed pretty quickly.”
The Wildcats have a reason to be excited heading into the 2021 season. On top of having a season’s worth of experience in Class B under their belt, they’ll have one of the deepest rosters they’ve had in years according to Smith.
Senior fullback/linebacker A.J. Kegin is the team’s top returning rusher after picking up 927 yards on the ground last season.
The Wildcats will have a new signal caller this season, and the decision won’t an easy one for Smith. His son, Parker Smith, will be competing for the quarterback job against his brother, Ford Smith. Parker is a senior and was a utility player last season, rushing for 904 yards to go along with 1,115 yards receiving.
Ford is more of a prototypical quarterback according to Brian, whereas Parker is a purely talented athlete that can also throw the ball. For this reason, he said the team would be better off if Ford could step into the quarterback role immediately so that they can give Parker the ball in other ways.
“It’s just one of those deals where it’s a nice situation to have,” he said. “No matter who wins the job, we’ll probably split time there and do some things so that we can get the ball in Parker’s hands as much as possible.”
Brian said the team would like to run Parker in the slot if possible. Meanwhile, Christian Tarango gives the Wildcats’ offense an extra dimension at split end. The 165-pound senior had 851 yards receiving last season.
“That allows us to spread the field and get different athletes on different parts of the field. I want people to defend 40 yards across and 50 yards deep,” he said.
The Wildcats like to have a healthy mix of both the run and the pass. Smith said that last season the team ran 52% run plays and 48% passing. The team will have the difficult task of replacing two new offensive lineman. Senior Cameron Smith returns as a three-year starter at center.
Juniors Austin and Mason Jordan are expected to come in and fill the two guard positions. Austin registered 84 tackles on defense last season and Mason had 78, but neither played on offense.
“They’re gonna have to mature a little bit in that we’re gonna need them to play hard each and every down on the offensive and defensive side,” Smith said. “They’ve been starting on the defensive side but now we’re asking them to start both ways so that’s gonna be tough on them, because they’ve been able to stay fresh on the defensive side.”
Covington-Douglas opens the season with a rematch over Timberlake on Thursday, Aug. 6.
