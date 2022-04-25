Randa Smith, 8th grader at Covington-Douglas Schools, recently completed Project Appleseed earning her Junior Rifleman patch and her Patriots Day commemorative patch.
Project Appleseed teaches American Heritage and Revolutionary War history during weekend clinics.
Smith qualified on the U.S. Army rifle qualification course at Murray State College in Tishomingo, OK with her AR15 she built herself.
Additionally, she participated in Patriots Day Memorial Musket volley as well as a 13-shot rifle volley in honor of the 52 fallen American Patriots who sacrificed their lives on April 19, 1775 at the Battle of Lexington & Concord when the shot was fired heard round the world.
