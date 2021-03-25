Some 25 to 30 teams will be competing Friday at the annual Jesse James Invitational track mSome 25 to 30 teams will be competing Friday at the annual Jesse James Invitational track meet at Covington-Douglas High School.
Field events will begin at 9:45 a.m. with running events starting at 10:15.
“We have been looking pretty good,'' said Covington-Douglas coach Brian Smith who team will be opening the season, “This is always a good meet. There is a lot of competititon in track in northwest Oklahoma.''
