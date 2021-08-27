Covington-Douglas’ scheduled home game with Medford Sept. 3 has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns with the visiting Cardinals, according to head coach Brian Smith.
The Wildcats will instead play Seiling.
Funeral Services for Roland W.H. Schroeder, 93, Enid, will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 30, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Burial following in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Jeffery Eugene Koehn, 60, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the First Christian Church. Interment will be in the Alva Municipal Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home of Alva.
Funeral service for Judy will be Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Center in Meno. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Helena. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
