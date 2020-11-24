A partnership working to bring more COVID-19 testing to Oklahoma is not scheduled to come to the Enid area, but Garfield County Department of Health spokeswoman said staff are doing their best to meet demands for appointments.
“We are going crazy making it happen," said Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
COVID-19 surge testing will be held between Nov. 28 and Dec. 19, Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Tuesday, as a partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and eTrueNorth.
Surge testing efforts temporarily will increase federal support in communities experiencing a major uptick in cases and hospitalizations.
“Across the country, we are experiencing aggressive, rapid, and expanding community spread of COVID-19, including here in Oklahoma,” Oklahoma Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said in a press release. “We must do everything we can to flatten the curve, to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies.”
Jackson said she was not sure why Enid and area towns were not included in the testing plans, other than because locally, health department officials are meeting the demands.
Last week, a clinic was held as the local department found itself getting slightly behind on appointments, she said, and 228 tests were administered. In addition, the GCHD is averaging between 60 and 80 tests per day.
“I think when it comes to meeting the demands, we are doing that locally,” Jackson said.
Tests administered by Garfield County Health Department are PCR lab tests, which Frye said during a video conference Tuesday are considered the “gold standard,” as the nasal swabs deliver accurate results.
Testing is free and generally comes back in less than three days, though GCHD staff tell those receiving the tests to expect to wait that long, especially with the holidays, Jackson said.
Testing at the surge locations also is free and will be available to individuals age 5 and older. Those younger than 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.
Testing locations are drive-through and by appointment only. Residents can pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. On-site registration will also be accommodated. Surge testing sites use the nasal self-swab testing methodology. Test results will be received via email notification within 3-5 days.
Surge testing closest to Enid will be at Payne County Health Department in Stillwater 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and on Dec. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.