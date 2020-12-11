Chisholm's girls withdrew from the Compass Winter Basketball Classic in Woodwrd Friday after a player tested positive for the Covid 19 Thursday after arriving home after a loss to Guthrie.
With the school going virtual Monday, Chisholm has postponed scheduled games with Tonkawa Tuesday and Blackwell Friday.
The boys will finish the tournament before going into quarantine.
"We have heard that a lot of teams have had to cancel games and there were some tournaments that had to cancel,'' said Chisholm girls coach Tana Gragg. "It finally hit us. The school has been doing a good job keeping the kids safe. We'll see how many games we can get in in 2020-21.''
