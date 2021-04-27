Covington-Douglas Wildcat Relays
Girls
Team — Thomas 115, Crescent 76, Cashion 47, OBA 45, Hydro-Eakly 42, OCA 40, Lomega 32, Woodland 30, Drummond 28, SW Covenant 27, Cimarron 22, Morrison 22, Pawhuska 20, Pond Creek-Hunter 18, Covington-Douglas 18, Coyle 12, Medford 10
400 Relay — 1. Thomas, 53.32; 2. Crescent, 53.61; 3. Pawhuska, 54.01
3,200 Relay — 1. Thomas, 11:46.35; 2. Morrison, 11:56.60; 3. Covington-Douglas, 12:14.38
100 Hurdles – 1. Bergdall, Cimarron, 18.31; 2. McLaurin, Coyle, 20.27; 3. Vandiver, Krem-Hillsdale, 20.57
800 Relay — 1. Thomas, 1:53.41; 2. Cashion, 1:54.42; 3. Crescent, 1:55.24
800 — 1. Berkey, Hydro-Eakly, 2:34.63; 2. Light, Garber, 2:39.17; 3. Graham, Woodland, 2:41.95
100 — 1. Bosley, OCA, 13.84; 2. Beagley, OBA, 13.94; 3. Cox, Crescent, 14.08
3,200 — 1. Washko, OCA, 12:46.98; 2. Berkey, Hydro-Eakly, 13:34.50; 3. Foster, PC-Hunter, 14:27.25
400 — 1. Bosley, OCA, 1:03.35; 2. Cothran, Davenport, 10:41.03; 3. Nash, Sharon-Mutual, 1:04.94
300 hurdles — 1. Bergdall, Cimarron, 51.60; 2. Brown, Crescent, 52.36; 3. Thomas, Crescent, 56.05
200 — 1. Bosley, OCA, 27.42; 2. Beagley, OBA, 27.93; 3. Buchanan, Drummond, 28.46
1,600 — 1. Berkey, Hydro-Eakly, 6:10.83; 2. McNeil, Pawhuska, 6:13.63; 3. Graham, Woodland, 6:13.70
1,600 Relay — 1. OBA, 4:25.50; 2. Thomas, 4:30.19; 3. Cashion, 4:34.27
High Jump — 1. Maddox, Thomas, 4-10; 2. Moseley, SW Covenant, 4-10; 3. Williams, Cashion, 4-10
Pole Vault — 1. Carmack, SW Covenant, 8-0; 2. Hampton, Thomas, 7-0; 3. Koontz, Thomas, 6-6
Long Jump — 1. Taylor, Crescent, 16-6; 2. Moseley, SW Covenant, 14-8; 3. Mathers, Woodland, 14-8
Discus — 1. Bell, Crescent, 101-4; 2. Appleton, Drummond, 87-8; 3. Walker, Lomega, 84-1
Shot Put — 1. Berkey, Hydro-Eakly, 31-9; 2. Walker, Lomega, 31-6; 3. Appleton, Drummond, 31-1
Boys
Team — Thomas 141, Timberlake 235, OBA 63,SW Covenant 61, Medford 36, Pawhuska 32, Covington-Douglas 29, Davenport 27, Pioneer 27, Waynoka 26, Lomega 22, Pond Creek- Hunter 15, Hydro-Eakly 15, OCA 11, Drummond 7, Cashion 2, Barnsdall 2
400 Relay — 1. Thomas, 45.59; 2. OBA, 45.56; 3. Pawhuska, 46.99
3,200 Relay — 1. Thomas, 8:50.34; 2. SW Covenant, 8:56.84; 3. Timberlake, 9:13.56
110 hurdles — 1. Olson, Waynoka, 16.5; 2. Melson, Davenport, 17.48; 3. Gee, Medford, 17.55
3,200 — 1. Glenn, Timberlake, 11:12.35; 2. Oville, Pawhuska,11:24.13; 3. Ullrich, Timberlake, 9:26.12
3,200 Relay — 1. Thomas, 1:34.22; 2. Timberlake, 1:35.49; 3. OBA, 1:36.62
800 — 1. Judd, Timberlake, 2:07.70; 2. Smith, Cov-Douglas, 2:10.82; 3. Gonzales, Medford, 2:11.91
100 — 1. Cheatham, OBA, 11.58; 2. Hurd, Pawhuska, 12.10; 3. Fernandez, Thomas, 12.18
400 — 1. Hamberlin, Thomas, 52.46; 2. Smith, Cov-Douglas, 53.09; 3. Colby, OBA, 53.29
300 hurdles — 1. Olson, Waynoka, 42.04; 2. Rainwater, Thomas, 42.48; 3. Judd, Timberlake, 43.14
200 — 1. Schlup, Timberlake, 23.57; 2. Pippin, Timberlake, 24.17; 3. Smith, Cov-Douglas, 24.27
1,600 — 1. Berkey, Hydro-Eakly, 4:47.49; 2. Smith, OBA, 4:49.29; 3. Glenn, Timberlake, 5:01.48
1,600 Relay — 1. Timberlake, 3:30.18; 2. Thomas, 3:30.82; 3. SW Covenant, 3:46.13
High Jump — 1. Schlup, Timberlake, 6-2; 2. Cole, SW Covenant, 6-0; 3. Peters, Drummond, 5-8
Pole Vault — 1. Fernandez, Thomas, 12-8; 2. Adkisson, Timberlake, 9-0; 3. Beaver, Pioneer, 8-6
Long Jump — 1. Pippin, Timberlake, 21-11; 2. Schuermann, Medford, 21-4; 3. Croy, SW Covenant, 20-10
Discus — 1. Kelley, Thomas, 119-4 ½; 2. Williams, OCA, 119-3; Zamanski, SW Covenant, 118-3
Shot Put — 1. Kelley, Thomas, 46-7; 2. Smith, Pioneer, 46-1; 3. Zamanski, SW Covenent, 43-10
