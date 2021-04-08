Garber Tournament
COV-DOUGLAS 11, LOMEGA 1
C-D 152 3 — 11 11 2
Lomega 100 0 — 1 0 1
WP — Sherman, 2 1/3 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Lentz, 4 innings, 11 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks. Cov-Douglas — Carl, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Smith, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Kegin, 2 RBI; Mitchell, 2 RBI; Cassody, 2-for-3; Daugherty, 2 runs scored. Iomega — Lentz, run scored
COV-DOUGLAS 3, FAIRVIEW 2
C-D 100 011 — 3 4 1
Fairview 100 010 — 2 3 2
WP — Wicker, 2 2/3 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Fortune, 1 2/3 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. C-D — Carl, run scored; Kegin, 1-for-3, RBI; Tarango, 1-for-3, RBI; Hooten, 1-for-2, RBI; Kroll, run scored; Sherman, 1-for-3; Daugherty, run scored. Fairview — Nelson, 2-for-2, double; Fortune, 2 runs scored; Martens, 1-for-3, RBI
