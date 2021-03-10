Thursday's County baseball schedule
Chisholm at Fairview, 4; Cimarron at Medford, 4:30; Garber at Covington-Douglas, 4:30; Kremlin-Hillsdale at Pond Creek-Hunter, 4; OBA at Waukomis, 6; Ringwood at Pioneer, 4:30 p.m.; Shattuck at Drummond, 8
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 47F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 4:34 pm
ALVA — Services for Ross Graham, 81 years old, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Alva Church of God. Graveside: will be 2 p.m. at Carmen Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.whartonfuneralchapel.com.
WARR ACRES - Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Putnam City Baptist Church, OKC.
The services Celebrating and Honoring the life of Kimberly Bloss Degrant, 59, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services Celebrating and Honoring the life of William L. White, 84, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
