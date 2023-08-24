By Trisha Gedon
STILLWATER — Garfield County 4-H’ers were recognized for their achievements at the 102nd State 4-H Roundup that took place recently at Oklahoma State University.
They all received their awards during the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma Honor Night Assembly, where club members from across the state were awarded more than $146,000 in educational scholarships.
Shelbi Prince was named the state record book winner in the swine project. The Oklahoma Pork Council sponsors the $1,200 scholarship she received. She also was awarded the $1,200 Sidwell Family Agribusiness Scholarship sponsored by the Sidwell Family. In addition, she was the recipient of the Enid News & Eagle Award and was inducted into 4-H Key Club.
She is a member of Garber 4-H Club and been an active 4-H’er for seven years. Prince has volunteered her time in community service activities such as helping with the Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma organization.
She has demonstrated her leadership skills by serving as co-leader of the Cloverbud Club. She is involved in cheer and softball and is active with her church. She is the daughter of Timothy and Sasha Prince.
An active 4-H’er for six years, Joe Sharp was named the state record book winner in the wildlife and fisheries project. He received a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by the Rule of Law Endowment. He has participated in many community service projects, as well as conducted workshops and classes that have reached nearly 2,400 youth and adults.
Sharing his knowledge about wildlife is a passion, and he collects pelts and skulls to help teach others about wildlife. Being able to meet new people is one of his favorite things about 4-H. Sharp is a member of his school’s track and basketball teams and belongs to the Covington First Baptist Church. He is the son of Darren and Sharla Sharp.
Summer Prince, an active 9-year 4-H member of Garber 4-H Club, was awarded Top 20 Blue Award Group for State Hall of Fame.
She currently serves as the co-chair of the State Healthy Living Ambassador team and is a current State 4-H Ambassador. She has participated in her Pillowcases for Kids project, in which she sews pillowcases along with fellow county 4-H members and collects donations of toiletries and toys to provide the items to the county youth shelter.
She is involved in cheer and softball and is active with her church. She is the daughter of Timothy and Sasha Prince.
An active 10-year 4-H member, Madison Nickels, Enid 4-H Club, was awarded the highest honor in 4-H, State 4-H Hall of Fame. The award comes with a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Oklahoma.
In addition, Nickels was awarded the $1,200 Rule of Law Graduating Senior Scholarship sponsored by the Rule of Law Endowment; the $3,000 NoBro Farms LLC Endowment; and the $2,000 Harold and Edith Shaw Memorial Ambassador Scholarship sponsored by the Shaw Family Endowment. Madison is a freshman at Oklahoma State University and the daughter of Jamie and Jessica Nickels.
Conner Quintero, a seven-year veteran of 4-H and member of Chisholm 4-H Club, was named the state record book winner in the citizenship project. He received a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by the Gene and Judy McKown Endowment. His main project areas are citizenship, leadership and health and fitness.
He has orchestrated numerous service projects for senior citizens, youth and people with special needs.
Quintero is founder of the 4-H “FUN” Club that focuses on fitness and fun through personal development and nutrition.
He is listed on the superintendent’s honor roll, plays football and is an academic state champion. He also was selected as quarterback for the Adidas Freshmen All-American football game in Florida. He is the son of Josh and Missy Quintero.
Hayden Deeds, Garber 4-H Club, was recognized as a top 3 finalist in advance agriculture. Bailey Nickels, Enid 4-H Club also was recognized as a top 3 project finalist in two areas, Family and Consumer Sciences and food sciences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.