The name of one of the performers in Gaslight Theatre's "Exit Laughing" was misspelled in Thursday's newspaper. Julia Rieman is portraying the character of Leona.
We apologize for the spelling error.
A Celebration of Life Service for Geneva M. Hobson, age 91, of Meno, passed away January 19, 2022. Services are pending under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, Stittsworth Memory Chapel, with Pastor Kelly Kronkite officiating. Military honors by Silver Talon Honor Guard. Arrangements under the kind guidance of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com
Celebration of life services for Brian Lee Skoda, 61, Waukomis resident, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, in 132 Bible Church, with Scott Maloney officiating. Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
