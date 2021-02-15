A beautiful downtown is comprised of many details.
Citizens and visitors alike walk and drive past these details daily without giving them a second glance. Each of the small details work together to create an entire ambiance.
One type of detail that creates an ambiance of beauty for downtown Enid is the Point of Pride program. This program beautifies the corners of the downtown blocks in Enid with plant life.
“It started out as an affiliate of Keep Oklahoma Beautiful,” said Marcy Jarrett, director of Visit Enid.
Jarrett said the program was initiated by Suzie Meibergen, who formed the Keep Enid Beautiful nonprofit organization, which has been recognized and awarded by Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
Each Point of Pride corner is sponsored by local citizens or businesses for yearly donations starting at $2,000 per year. The donations are used to help maintain the corners.
“It really makes (downtown) beautiful,” said Natalie Beurlot, executive director of Main Street Enid. “We’re really thankful for the sponsors.”
Main Street Enid helps maintain the corners by using grant money to help pay for irrigation. The sponsorship money also pays for irrigation, maintenance and the planting of the corners by Enid Floral.
“Enid Floral has done a really good job,” said Beurlot.
The city of Enid has provided the water meters for each corner’s irrigation system.
“It really has been a partnership,” said Jarrett.
Visit Enid handles the administrative side of the Point of Pride program, taking the sponsorships and making arrangements with Enid Floral to get the corners planted.
The Point of Pride program is an important part of making downtown Enid a pleasant place for citizens and visitors alike.
“When you’re driving through a community and it is clean and taken care of, you’ll stop,” said Jarrett.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a Point of Pride corner can contact Visit Enid by calling (580) 233-ENID (3643).
