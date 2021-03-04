Janet Cordell jokes she retired as a nurse 15 years ago "so I can work harder at jobs that I don't get paid for than the ones I get paid for.''
Cordell, as part of the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps, has been giving Covid 19 vaccinations Monday through Friday at Oakwood Mall.
She oversees the Enid Community Clinic, which is currently closed, but will reopen soon and is the chairman of the board for CDSA and is the parish nurse for her church, the Christian Church of the Covenant. She has gone on medical missions to Mexico, South Africa and Mexico and has 50-plus years of service with the Red Cross. She works with Enid SOS Street Outreach.
Her work was inspired by her parents. Her mother has a Red Cross nurse during World War II. Her father survived the Bataan Death March.
"People know if you're committed to it,'' she said. "One of the things people use to say when you retire, you need to pursue your passions. They forgot to tell me that I naeded to narrow down those passions. Now that I have gotten older, I know I need to narrow them down a bit, but that doesn't always work. I like to call myself a community acitivist. I would like to say I'm a philanthropist but I don't have the money. I dedicate time and energy.''
Cordell said the Corona virus is the biggest health challenge she has faced in her years of nursing because of its international impact.
"I can't compare it to anything else,'' she said.
She was ready and willing to volunteer to give Covid vaccination shots after an Enid Board of Health meeting.
"By God, I'll put on a mask and give shots with the best of them,'' Cordell said. "That's what I have been doing all of my life. I was giving a shot and somebody said 'surely tell me this isn't your first job ... No, I've been practicing for 50 years. If I haven't been proficient at before now after giving two months of Covid shots have made me proficient at it.''
Cordell gives shot quickly in the "wham bam thank you mam fashion like Dr. Bryan Whitson, one of her mentors.
"I've worked in immunizations to kids,'' she said. "There's no messing around.''
Vaccination shots are "more like a dart'' instead of a doctor pulling out a long needle as Cordell said they have been shown on television.
"It's very painless,'' she said. "I haven't had anyone complain.['
Her age has been an asset in dealing with senior citizens saying they trust her. Cordell is frustrated when she sees people not wearing masks in the pandemic.
"The same people who are willing to ask me for advice and take my advice on life threatening medical issues are the same who don't think they need to wear a mask,'' Cordell said. "You either trust me or you don't.''
Cordell said she was grateful for people who wore masks "because they were protecting me.''
Volunteers like Cordell have allowed nurses to be able to return to the Garfield County Health Department "to catch up on things they have had to put on hold.'' Whitson, Dr. J.M. Pontious, Dr. Myrna Pontious, Dr. Dave Matousek and Dr. Roy Camp have been some of the retired and practicing doctors volunteering.
"We want them to continue to do that work like immunizations and family planning,'' Cordell said.
Cordell estimates some 600 people get vaccinations at the Mall. In the vaccination's early days at the Stride Bank Center,, some 1,500 were receiving doses when it was an all-day affair. They have stayed on schedule. Seniors tend to come way before their appointments at times, Cordell said.
"We need to brag on our health department because they have done a wonderful job of putting it on,'' she said. "Those doctors and other employees have put in tremendously long hours, way beyond the call of duty. We have a lot of retired teachers helping. People want to give back.''
Cordell wasn't satisified at just giving shots. She was inspired to action when she saw an E-mail advising workers to bring their own lunches because they may not have a chance to get away.
"I was asking myself something is not right about this,'' Cordell said. "We're asking people to volunteer their time and asked health department workers to work outside their time frames and we're not going to feed them?''
The health department was supplying water and snacks, but they couldn't solicate donations. Private citzen Cordell could and did.
"I can't say enough about how supportive this community is,'' Cordell said. "People have been giving me $20, $30, $40 or $50, but I really have been focusing on local vendors.
Cordell has worked out ideas with vendor to provide lunch for 40 or 50 people. The vendor may provide the lunch at costs with Cordell putting up the money. The Alzheimer's Association has offered to brng fruit and cookies.
"We get all kinds of calls like that,'' Cordell said.
Cordell offers advice for those wishing to make appointments — do not go to the Website until Wednesday. Appointments are only posted a week ahead of time. One problems with seniors and the vaccination is that age group isn't as familiar with social media as others.
"People have gone in before today (Wednesday) and seen the next week and the week after is not available,'' Cordell said. "All that means it's not available yet. People have tended to think they were full.''
Cordell remains those getting boosters they need to get the same vaccine they did the first time. Doctors have to be careful about the vaccines because they have a short chelf life. When there was leftover vaccine, that was when groups such as people at the Garfield County Courthouse or teachers were called on.
"It's not like the flu shot,'' Cordell said. "You can't put it back in the fridge. You got to use it within six hours.''
Cordell said she doesn't know much about the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine which reportedly will take only one shot.
"We might have it in the state before too long,'' Cordell said. "They just tell us the week before so other people will probably know as soon as we do.''
Her rewards have been seeing the reactions of people after getting shots. She's heard seniors saying now they can see their grandchildren or go to Walmart for the first time in a year. Those coming in from long distance have said they plan to get their boosters in Enid it was so well run.
"People have been so appreciative,'' Cordell said.
Cordell takes the philosophy of Mother Teresa who says people aren't called upon God to change the world but to change their local community.
"Red Cross has been a passion for me,'' she said.
So is the Enid Community Clinic, which she has coordinated since her retirement.
She doesn't know when it will reopen but it's still serving the community.
Those with questions about their medications can call and leave their name and phone number and Cordell will get them in touch with Bob Taylor, the clinic's pharamicist. He will pull up their chart and see if they need lab work.
Cordell will review the lab work and discuss it with doctors such as Whitson or others if necessary.
There will be changes when it does reopen. On Clinic Nights (Tuesday) there would often be as many as 40 or 50 waiting in a small waiting room. She said the clinic will schedule appointments when it's time to open, what days of the week that will be, she doesn't know.
Cordell said she never wanted to be anything but a nurse, She worked 25 years at the OU Family Practice Residency program. She taught part-tech at Autry Tech and still works with the volunteer nursing program there. She was a Hospice Circle of Love nurse for 20 years. She has the director of nursing at a local nursing home and worked nights at a nursing home. She taught the first pre-natal classes at Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Cordell said she was fortunate to work for doctors that allowed her to go to on missionary medical trips to Mexico, South America and Africa. A trip to Uganda "stole my heart.''
"I don't think I will do any more mission trips,'' Cordell said. "People ask me why don't you do more mission trips ... I say I have a mission and it's 1106 E. Broadway (home of the clinic). That's my mission. I want to serve people here as well as overseas.''
As chairman of the board for the CDSA, she was able to set up a Non-Profit Center, which "at the time was a Pie in the Sky.''
But her proudest moment is starting a women's clinic, a project stemming from a non-profit group in Tulsa.
It funds free mammograms for women and will fund a repeat visit or to see a doctor or specailist if the results are bad.
She colloborates with the Doctors in Nursing Practioneer program at NWOSU Enid under the guidrance of Dr. Pat Thompson.
Those nursing students have worked with the free women's clinic. They do pap smears and pelvic examinations.
Cordell is proud both the free clinci has no paid employees. It is funded through private donations and a Charity ball. That allows the clinic to concentrate on medical issues instead of fundraising.
Cordell said it's one of the few all-volunteer staffs in Oklahoma.
Her work with her church has her working her nursing homes at LaMesa and Meadows Point. One project was making sure the seniors had fruit — an apple or a banana or grapes or maybe watermelon in the summer.
She said she has become commitment to her work with Enid Street Outreach Services which take care of the "unsheltered,'' the new term to describe the homeless.
Cordell grew up in Laverne, one class behind a future Miss America (Jane Jayroe). Her heart hasn't left there.
"Laverne was where people knew everybody and you did for your neighbors,'' Cordell said. "That's what you did. I've been fortunate to be in churches where this has been practiced.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.