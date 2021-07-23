June 17, 1949 - July 20, 2021 Celebration of Life Service for Carrie Lee Lanier, 72, of Enid, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ethan Stoking officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Burris Fune…