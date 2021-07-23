Connie Mack World Series
Pool play schedule:
July 23-24 in Farmington, N.M.
Pool A:
Farmington Sting (host)
Enid Majors
Colton Nighthawks
Knights Baseball (Nashville, Tenn.)
Pool B:
Albuquerque Baseball Academy
Frackers
Florida Legendes
Midland Redskins
D-BAT United
Dallas Patriots
SoCal Renegades
South Troy Dodgers
Friday’s Pool A games:
at Farmington Complex
Enid Majors vs. Farmington Sting, 9:30 a.m.
Knights Baseball vs. Colton Nighthawks, 1:30 p.m.
at Ricketts Park
Colton Nighthawks vs. Farmington Sting, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Pool A games:
at Worley Field
Farmington Sting vs. Knights Baseball, 9:30 a.m.
at Ricketts Field
Enid Majors vs Knights Baseball (Nashville, Tenn.), 1:30 p.m.
at Worley Field
Enid Majors vs Colton Nighthawks, 5:30 p.m.
