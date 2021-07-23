Connie Mack World Series

Pool play schedule:

July 23-24 in Farmington, N.M.

Pool A:

Farmington Sting (host)

Enid Majors

Colton Nighthawks

Knights Baseball (Nashville, Tenn.)

Pool B:

Albuquerque Baseball Academy 

Frackers

Florida Legendes

Midland Redskins

D-BAT United

Dallas Patriots

SoCal Renegades

South Troy Dodgers

Friday’s Pool A games:

at Farmington Complex

Enid Majors vs. Farmington Sting, 9:30 a.m.

Knights Baseball vs. Colton Nighthawks, 1:30 p.m.

at Ricketts Park

Colton Nighthawks vs. Farmington Sting, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Pool A games:

at Worley Field

Farmington Sting vs. Knights Baseball, 9:30 a.m.

at Ricketts Field

Enid Majors vs Knights Baseball (Nashville, Tenn.), 1:30 p.m.

at Worley Field

Enid Majors vs Colton Nighthawks, 5:30 p.m.

