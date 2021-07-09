AABC Connie Mack South Plains Regional

At David Allen Memorial Ballpark

Friday’s results

Enid Majors 13, Stix Red 0 (at NOC Enid)

Stix Red 12, Dulin’s Dodgers 1

DFW Twins 6, OKC Speed Athletics 2

OKC Sandlot 8, MMW Victus National 0

UBC Warren 3, Stix Black 0

Enid Majors 5, 316 Baseball Elliott 4

MVP Heath 2, Dallas Mustangs 1

ENID MAJORS 13, STIX RED 0

Stix Red 000 00 — 0 1 3

Majors 401 08 — 13 13 0

WP — Mayberry, 5 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Simmons 4 innings, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. Stix Red — Mitchell, double. Majors — Logan, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Brumbaugh, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Benge, 4-for-4, 3 runs scored, double, homer, 3 RBI; Daugherty, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Hammock, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; Edmunsonm 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Kerr, 1-for-1m RBI; McCracken, sac fly, RBI; Payne, 1-for-3, 2 RBI

ENID MAJORS 5, 316 BASEBALL ELLIOTT 4

316 BE 010 003 0 — 4 10 3

Majors 000 130 1 — 5 10 2

WP — Herchock, 3 innings, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Evers, 1 inning, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. 316 — Elliott, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Bucher, 1-for-4; Shope, 1-for-4; O’Toole, 2-for-4l Rico, run scored Barnes, 1-for-4; Buffington, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI. Majors — Logan, 2-for-3, run scored; Brumbaugh, 1-for-4, run scored Benge, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; Daugherty, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; Hammock, 2-for-3; Edmunson, RBI; Kerr, 1-for-3; McCool, 1-for-2, RBI.

Saturday schedule

9 a.m., — Marcucci vs. 316 Baseball Elliott

11:15 a.m. — Dallas Mustangs vs. Victos American

1:30 p.m. — Enid vs. New Orleans

3:45 p.m. — OKC Sandlot vs. UBC Warren

6 p.m. — Oklahoma Drillers vs. 9 a.m. winner

8:15 p.m. — MVP Heath vs.11:15 winner

Sunday’s schedule

10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Saturday winner vs. 1:30 p.m. Saturday winner

12:30 p.m. — 8:15 Saturday winner vs. 3:45 Saturday winner

3:30 p.m. — Championship

