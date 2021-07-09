AABC Connie Mack South Plains Regional
At David Allen Memorial Ballpark
Friday’s results
Enid Majors 13, Stix Red 0 (at NOC Enid)
Stix Red 12, Dulin’s Dodgers 1
DFW Twins 6, OKC Speed Athletics 2
OKC Sandlot 8, MMW Victus National 0
UBC Warren 3, Stix Black 0
Enid Majors 5, 316 Baseball Elliott 4
MVP Heath 2, Dallas Mustangs 1
ENID MAJORS 13, STIX RED 0
Stix Red 000 00 — 0 1 3
Majors 401 08 — 13 13 0
WP — Mayberry, 5 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Simmons 4 innings, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. Stix Red — Mitchell, double. Majors — Logan, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Brumbaugh, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Benge, 4-for-4, 3 runs scored, double, homer, 3 RBI; Daugherty, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Hammock, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; Edmunsonm 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Kerr, 1-for-1m RBI; McCracken, sac fly, RBI; Payne, 1-for-3, 2 RBI
ENID MAJORS 5, 316 BASEBALL ELLIOTT 4
316 BE 010 003 0 — 4 10 3
Majors 000 130 1 — 5 10 2
WP — Herchock, 3 innings, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Evers, 1 inning, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. 316 — Elliott, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Bucher, 1-for-4; Shope, 1-for-4; O’Toole, 2-for-4l Rico, run scored Barnes, 1-for-4; Buffington, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI. Majors — Logan, 2-for-3, run scored; Brumbaugh, 1-for-4, run scored Benge, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; Daugherty, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; Hammock, 2-for-3; Edmunson, RBI; Kerr, 1-for-3; McCool, 1-for-2, RBI.
Saturday schedule
9 a.m., — Marcucci vs. 316 Baseball Elliott
11:15 a.m. — Dallas Mustangs vs. Victos American
1:30 p.m. — Enid vs. New Orleans
3:45 p.m. — OKC Sandlot vs. UBC Warren
6 p.m. — Oklahoma Drillers vs. 9 a.m. winner
8:15 p.m. — MVP Heath vs.11:15 winner
Sunday’s schedule
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Saturday winner vs. 1:30 p.m. Saturday winner
12:30 p.m. — 8:15 Saturday winner vs. 3:45 Saturday winner
3:30 p.m. — Championship
