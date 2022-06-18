It’s going to be a little bit like a family feud Sunday in the championship game of the Connie Mack South Plains Regional at 5:30 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Enid Plainsmen and Enid Majors took the Pool B and A championships Saturday to set up the championship game.
The Plainsmen run rule the Shockers Red, 8-0 to reach the qualifier final for the first time in coach Brad Gore’s six-year tenure. The Majors finished a 3-0 pool run by run ruling the Shockers Black, 8-0 behind a combined perfect game by Brett Pense and Brennan Morgan.
The Majors, being the host team, are automatically in the South Plains Regional July 6-10 at David Allen. The Plainsmen will have to win to qualify.
Tournament director Shannon Enfield said the OSSAA requires teams getting a waiver to play during the organization’s dead period “have to earn their way’’ to qualify instead of backing in as the Plainsmen would if they went as a runnerup.
David Allen Memorial Ballpark, being the home of the Plainsmen, had to get a waiver from the OSSAA to even host the tournament, Enfield said.
The Plainsmen earned their way Saturday as Aidan Robinson threw a four-hit shutout with no walks and six strikeouts. James Humphrey had three RBI to lead the offense.
“That’s about as well as we have played all summer,’’ Gore said. “It feels good to be in the finals. I’m just concerned about getting better. We want to get better every day.’’
Robinson allowed only one runner (Nate Anderson in first) to get as far as third base. The Plainsmen gave him all the support he would need with three in the first on a two-RBI single by Humphrey and a RBI ground out by Seth Carlson.
“When we got those three runs in the first, I knew I just had to get the job down and throw strikes and let them get themselves out,’’ Robinson said. “I was throwing strikes on all three of my pitches (fastball, curve and change). It’s exciting to get in the finals.’’
Humphrey’s RBI single was one of the big blows in a four-run fourth which gave Enid a 8-0 lead.
“I was being really aggressive today,’’ Humphrey said. “My swing felt great. We did what we were supposed to do. I was seeing the ball a lot better and it felt good to go up there with confidence.’ Getting in the finals is fun, but we’ll take it like another game.’’
Brock Slater was two-for-three with two runs scored. McCage Hartling was one-for-two with two runs scored and two RBI. Garrett Shull and Dallas Goodpasture both scored twice.
Gore said he plans to pitch either Carlson or Cooper Jarnigan against the Majors.
MAJORS 8, SHOCKERS BLACK 0
Pense was involved in his third straight no-hitter as he struck out four in his four innings. Morgan struck out two in finishing the perfect game in the fifth.
“You can’t ask for anything better than a perfect game,’’ said Majors coach Kris Webb. “Brett had command of his of his pitches. Morgan was throwing beebees too.’’
Morgan helped the cause with a two-run homer in third to make it 7-0. Webb said it was pre planned to pitch both Saturday.
The Majors were coming off back-to-back 2-1 wins over Batters Box Navy and Swat Academy.
“This was a little better brand of baseball,’’ Webb said.
Enid scored five runs in the first to put the game away. Jaxon Gless’ two-RBI single was the big blow. He was two-for-three with two runs scored.
Kale Miller also scored twice for the Majors.
Duncan Key (single), Ayden Voitik (sac fly) and Aiden Alexander (fielders choice) also had RBI in the first.
Webb said he is excited to play the Majors in the finals. The Majors will pitch Danny Satterlee and Gless.
“We’re already in and this is a warm up but we’re not out here to lose,’’ he said. “We want to compete and to get better and learn more about each other. We know who they are and they know who we are.’’
