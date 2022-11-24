The chilly weather is here and it’s time to get out the coats and time for the YMCA annual coat drive for kids. The YMCA is collecting new coats for kids who may not have coats or who may not be prepared for the long upcoming winter weather.
The YMCA needs girls and boys youth sizes to be dropped off between now and Dec. 12.
The coats will be distributed in the Enid Public schools on Dec. 14 before Christmas break.
Experts predict heavy snow for the first week of January so the donations are greatly needed.
Also, used coats can be taken to Hope Outreach, 5th Avenue Thrift and the Salvation Army.
