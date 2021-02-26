ENID, Okla. — Green yard waste collection will transition to the spring and summer schedule beginning April 5, 2021, according to a city press release.
Residents are reminded to place the green polycart container containing yard waste at the curb — and at least four feet away from other containers, parked vehicles, street lampposts, trees, mailboxes and other obstructions — no later than 7:30 a.m. on Mondays .
The city-issued green polycarts are used for yard waste such as leaves, twigs and grass. Because yard waste is placed in a different field for composting, the green polycarts will not be emptied if they contain household trash.
Green polycarts may be purchased for a one-time fee of $60, which will be charged to the resident’s water bill after they receive the container.
Those who wish to obtain a polycart or an additional polycart can contact Solid Waste Services at (580) 616-7300.
For additional information on the guidelines, go to www.Enid.org/yardwaste.
