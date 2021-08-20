X-Treme Flight Gaming Lounge grew out of a desire bring something seen in the big city to Enid.
Xavier Prince, owner of the gaming lounge, said his kids kept saying they wanted to get out and have some fun. Unfortunately, they would have to drive an hour and a half to Oklahoma City to find any place like a game center.
That led Prince to wonder what he could do.
“Why not Enid? I’m from Enid,” he said. “If this is home, why do we have to travel for a good time? Enid is growing. Why not grow with Enid in the best way possible?”
As a former behavioral therapist, teacher and coach, Prince wondered how he could do this and create a safe family environment.
“My passion is to help, I feel like that is God’s purpose for me,” he said, “help others by creating a safe environment for kids to just hang out and socialize with like minded people.”
Opened in January, X-Treme Flight offers a place for gamers and table top players of all ages to gather.
X-Treme Flight offers memberships, daily gaming rental times, group and family rates, and birthday packages. They have PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, arcade games and board games all available for daily rent. There is a two-player area and an individual room with headsets. A virtual reality room is coming soon.
The ultimate goal is to turn X-Treme Flight into a family fun center.
“Kids want a home outside of home,” Prince said. “Parents want to also know that their kid is safe. This is a safe environment for everybody.”
Not only have kids found a home at X-Treme Flight Gaming Lounge, so have adults who like to play Magick: The Gathering, live action role play, Dungeons and Dragons, Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh and a variety of other table top games. Prince has several board and card games available for use, but encourages players to bring their own games as well.
“With the community and the help of others, this will be something spectacular,” Prince said.
X-Treme Flight Gaming Lounge, 1413 S. Van Buren, is open every day: 3-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is (580) 747-9907. More information is available on the X-Treme Flight Facebook page.
