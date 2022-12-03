WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Waukomis Police Department now has a new car to help it better serve the school district.
An official presentation was made Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, of the new patrol car to Waukomis Police Department by Richard and Mo Anderson.
When the department decided to provide security and services to Waukomis Public Schools, it created some issues. One was having enough patrol cars. Police Chief Logan Niles put his needs out to the community and area law enforcement.
“We are so fortunate the Andersons stepped up and contributed the majority of the funds to purchase the vehicle,” Niles said.
The car was purchased in October and arrived in November to start the process of being equipped as a police car. The vehicle will serve as a mobile office for the school campus officer. It is equipped with emergency lights, siren, radio communications and additional items to help keep the school safe.
At Friday’s ceremony, fifth-grader Aubree Buller was named the winner of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) essay contest and got the first ride in the new police car. DARE officer Brian Randolph teaches the program for Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
The DARE program was started in 1983 by Los Angeles Police Department to focus on educating children about the dangers of drugs and alcohol, and helping them with life skills and making better choices.
Garfield County Sheriff Corey Rink was present Friday, along with several officers, Wauklomis Schools Superintendent David Brewer, John Dwyer, other school officials and the Andersons.
Also helping in the effort to get the car were the town of Waukomis Board of Trustees, Mason Hornberger, U.S. Deputy Sheriff Association and Trademark Signs.
