ENID, Okla. — A search warrant led to the arrest of a Waukomis man earlier this week.
Kemper Strain Sr. was arrested for complaints of second-degree burglary, malicious injury to property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to Waukomis Police Department. Authorities also seized narcotics, paraphernalia and equipment used in the theft of utilities.
WPD made the arrest with assistance from Garfield County County Sheriff’s Office. Strain is being held in the Garfield County Detention Facility.
The crimes and arrest occurred in the 500 block of West Euclid in Waukomis. There was damage to neighboring property from the theft of utilities, according to WPD.
The investigation continues, with other arrests pending. Anyone with information regarding this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233.
