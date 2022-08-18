WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Waukomis Public Schools held its Meet the Chiefs rally at the football field on Wednesday evening to recognize student athletes and musicians, and to honor patron Mo Anderson.
The stands were full of spectators and the band played at the event. Anderson was given a plaque for her generous support of the Waukomis band during the previous year.
The WHS band won the 2021-22 Class 2A state championship, winning sweepstakes in both marching and concert. Members received state championship rings to honor their achievements.
Anderson, who went to Waukomis schools and grew up in the area, decided to give a donation to the band because she was a former music teacher and felt they were deserving.
“They worked very hard and achieved excellence,” she said. “I wanted to support their efforts.”
Band director Sean Newman said the donation was important to the band.
“Band is expensive in the cost of instruments and uniforms,” he said. “This donation was significant for our program.”
Anderson donated funds that went to a new trailer for hauling equipment, 31 new band uniforms and 14 new instruments.
Anderson and her husband, Richard, are co-owners of Keller Williams International. Her mission is to help people experience the higher purpose of business-caring sharing and giving, she said. The Waukomis area has been a recipient of that mission.
Anderson is a 2018 inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
