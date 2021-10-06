ENID, Okla. — Organizers of the annual Veterans Day Parade are seeking entries into this year’s event, which is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in downtown Enid.
PARADE ENTRY FORM
The parade will honor veterans and first responders.
Entrants include but are not limited to patriotic floats, veterans of all eras, first responder support vehicles, classic cars, motorcycles, civic groups and organizations, bands and twirlers. Food trucks will be on site.
Those wishing more information can call (580) 231-7964 or email makeawichasha@yahoo.com.
