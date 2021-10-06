ENID, Okla. — Organizers of the annual Veterans Day Parade are seeking entries into this year’s event, which is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in downtown Enid.

PARADE ENTRY FORM

Download PDF VETERANS DAY PARADE FORM 2021

The parade will honor veterans and first responders.

Entrants include but are not limited to patriotic floats, veterans of all eras, first responder support vehicles, classic cars, motorcycles, civic groups and organizations, bands and twirlers. Food trucks will be on site.

Those wishing more information can call (580) 231-7964 or email makeawichasha@yahoo.com.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you