ENID, Okla —Smiling families, community members and Air Force personnel gathered at Enid Woodring Regional Airport on Friday evening to join Vance Air Force Base in celebration of its 80th anniversary.
Food and drink trucks, the kiddie area and heritage aircraft drew in people of all ages to the event. The event set to honor the past, present and future of Vance. Events included a flyover, color presentation, an oral history of Vance and an exchange between the city of Enid and Vance.
Col. Jay A. Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance, and Enid Mayor George Pankonin highlighted the partnership Vance and Enid have had all of these years. From city and state funds assisting in making Woodring more accessible for military use to the renaming of city streets after service members, there is no relationship like it.
“I can’t imagine Vance without Enid, and Enid without Vance,” Pankonin said.
Since Vance’s beginnings, the people of Enid have rallied behind the base and cared for its members — and continues in its support of one another.
At the end of the ceremony, Vance formally renamed their commander’s aircraft after the city of Enid to recognize the partnership between Vance and Enid.
“I look forward to seeing what the next 80 years has in store for the city and Vance,” Johnson said.
Vance was built on land sold by Ernest Baker in 1941, according to the 71st Flying Training Wing’s historian.
Construction on the facility began on July 12, 1941, and the Army established the air school on Sept. 20, 1941, and the installation on Nov. 29, 1941.
The 63 members of the first class of pilot training cadets arrived at the base on Dec. 16, 1941, according to a Vance history, and began training two days later.
The base officially became Enid Army Flying School on Feb. 11, 1942, keeping that name until it was changed to Enid Army Air Field on May 7, 1943.
During World War II, 8,169 students in 32 classes graduated from basic flight training, and 826 graduated from advanced training.
After the war, Enid Army Air Field’s usage was decreased to just advanced pilot training until it was deactivated on Jan. 31, 1947.
However, on Nov. 4, 1947, the Committee for Retention of Enid Army Air Field voted to deed the base to the Air Force, which had been created earlier in the year, according to the Vance history. The Air Force renamed the base Enid Air Force Base on Jan. 13, 1948, and reopened it on Aug. 26, 1948.
On July 9, 1949, it was renamed Vance Air Force Base after Enid native Lt. Col. Leon R. Vance Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient in World War II.
Vance survived being closed in the 1995 Base Realignment and Closure Round, after an outpouring of support by more than 12,000 residents. Commission members ultimately voted to close Reese AFB in Texas, and keep Vance open.
