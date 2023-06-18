Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: BBQ chicken, seasoned greens, baked beans, cornbread, banana pudding.
TUESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, tomato soup, pineapple, butterscotch brownie.
WEDNESDAY: Jennifer’s meatloaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, green beans, roll, peach crisp.
THURSDAY: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, fruit cocktail, crackers, cinnamon roll.
FRIDAY: Baked ziti, broccoli, applesauce, breadstick, sherbet.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
TUESDAY: Beef over noodles, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Pork fritters, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.
FRIDAY: Swiss steak, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Italian sandwich, potato salad, chips, dessert.
TUESDAY: Ham, stuffing, veggies, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Philly steak sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert.
THURSDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
