Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: BBQ chicken, seasoned greens, baked beans, cornbread, banana pudding.

TUESDAY: Pimento cheese sandwich, tomato soup, pineapple, butterscotch brownie.

WEDNESDAY: Jennifer’s meatloaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, green beans, roll, peach crisp.

THURSDAY: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, fruit cocktail, crackers, cinnamon roll.

FRIDAY: Baked ziti, broccoli, applesauce, breadstick, sherbet.

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.

Tri-County Senior Center

TUESDAY: Beef over noodles, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Pork fritters, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw, dessert.

FRIDAY: Swiss steak, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Italian sandwich, potato salad, chips, dessert.

TUESDAY: Ham, stuffing, veggies, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Philly steak sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert.

THURSDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

