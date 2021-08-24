ENID, Okla. — In the beginning of a new fundraising year, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma leaders have been busy celebrating and thanking their donors for their contributions to last year’s campaigns as well as their support for upcoming campaigns.
United Way will launch its 2021-22 campaign at David Allen Memorial Ball Park at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. The kickoff rally is a free family event to raise awareness and support for its 15 nonprofit partner agencies.
“This one-of-a-kind event will be a unique experience as we have axe throwing, corn hole, a dunk tank, games, free food and more. Dueling Pianos will be on hand to provide music and fun,” said co-campaign chairs Dr. Barry and Roxanne Pollard.
Alex Williams, president of the United Way board, said the campaign kickoff is a way for people to see what United Way does.
“This is a great way for the community to see the real impact of the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and their 15 partner agencies," he said. "Together, we change people’s lives and work together to solve problems, breakdown barriers and create opportunities for many.”
In addition to the all the activities, the 15 United Way Partner agencies will be there sharing information and providing giveaways, popcorn, games and more. On the day of the event, all proceeds go to benefit United Way and its partner agencies, according to a press release from the United Way. Sponsors of the event are Enid News & Eagle, Great Plains Bank, Pope Distributing, KOFM, NextEra Energy Resources and Jiffy Trip.
Fundraising updates
As of Aug. 25, members of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma’s Pillar’s Club have raised $344,633.26 in donations and pledges for the 2021-22 campaign.
The Pillar’s Club is comprised of donors who contribute $500 or more during the campaign year. With dozens of Pillars in attendance, they were honored during the annual Pillar’s Club dinner last week at Groendyke Lodge. The goal for this year’s campaign is $750,000.
“We are proud that our money stays local to support our 15 member agencies," said Roxanne Pollard, co-campaign chair.
United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma provides funding to: Booker T. Washington Community Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes of NW OK, RSVP, Salvation Army, YWCA of Enid and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Last year’s campaign was record-breaking in fundraising and in fund distributions.
“We able to distribute over $600,000 to our 15 local nonprofits and do some tremendous works in our community,” Williams said.
“Thank you for all that you have done and what you can do in the future. In these troubled times, it takes people like you who can give to the less fortunate. There are so many needs, and there will continue to be in the future. I hope that you call can realize how important it is to give back,” said Dr. Barry Pollard, co-campaign chair.
Dan Schiedel, United Way CEO, commended the Pillar’s Club committee for its work in coordinating the event. The committee is comprised of Cathy Stocker, Martie Oyler, Mary Stallings and Sandra Robinett. Schiedel recognized and thanked Dr. Barry and Roxanne Pollard as well as John and Virginia Groendyke for their generosity in hosting and sponsoring the event, along with other sponsors Enid Pet Hospital; Field, Trojan & Harvey, PLLC; Groendyke Transport; Johnston Seed Co.; Long, Claypole & Blakley Law, PLC; NBC Oklahoma; NextEra Energy Resources; Pioneer Cellular; and Security National Bank.
For more information on United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma or becoming a Pillar Club member, contact Schiedel at (580) 237-0821 or dan@unitedwayenid.org.
